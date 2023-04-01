France team: Philippe Diallo considers “the current contract with the Stade de France extremely unfavorable” to the FFF

The interim president of the “3F” returned on Saturday to the position of the France team regarding the sale of the enclosure of Saint-Denis.

After returning to his new role and ambitions within the French Football Federation, the interim president of “3F” Philippe Diallo admitted to AFP on Saturday April 1 that “the current contract with the Stade de France is extremely unfavorable (to the Federation)“. He said he wanted “get out of this situation“, while the State has launched two calls for tenders for the sale and concession of the enclosure.

The current contract between the FFF and the Stade de France consortium until 2024 provides for the organization of at least four Blues meetings per year, for a total rental cost estimated at around 8 million euros. “I will wait to see the exact specifications for the concessions or for the sale to say morerecognized Philippe Diallo. But I think that there is no viable solution without the two major football and rugby federations being part of these projects in one way or another..

A case settled within six months?

As Paris Saint-Germain announced, Friday, March 10, to be a candidate for the takeover of the Stade de France, the interim president of the “3F” meanwhile indicated that he did not consider a possible departure of the France team from the enclosure of Saint-Denis. “All of this should be settled within the next six months. We will contribute to this by ensuring that our interests are preserved”, he said. If the State has given no price indication since the launch of the procedure, the stadium is valued at 647 million euros (gross value) under tangible fixed assets in the 2021 State accounts.