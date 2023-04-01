12h57 – Frankfurt: Bayern advantage for Kolo Muani? 12h38 – Montpellier: Der Zakarian rather satisfied 12h17 – Nantes: Delort talks about his difficulties 11:52 – Man Utd: Ten Hag optimistic for Martial 11h25 – Liverpool: investments this t 11h01 – EdF (f): the money? Not a problem for Renard 10h47 – EdF (f): Fox warned by his entourage 10h29 – Inter: Onana in the sights of Chelsea 10h11 – OM: Payet complains about the calendar 09h56 – Man City: Hland, the jackpot with Nike 09h34 – L1: Rennes-Lens, the probable compositions 09h29 – L1: Auxerre-Troyes, the probable compositions 09h14 – Nice: the price of Thuram fix 08h53 – OM: Tudor expected a lot more 08:30 – PSG: no decision taken for Galtier 31/03 – OM : Rongier trs annoying… 31/03 – OM : Tudor prend la defense of Vitinha 31/03 – Montpellier: too big? Khazri responds 31/03 – Juve: Allegri gives news of Pogba 31/03 – OM: S. Gigot – “not the height” 31/03 – Montpellier: a fair result for Lecomte 31/03 – L1: the provisional classification 31/03 – L1: Marseille 1-1 Montpellier (finished) 31/03 – Benfica: Schmidt until 2026 (official) 31/03 – Bavaria : Kimmich-Goretzka, Tuchel passe l’ponge 31/03 – Arsenal: Lacazette not surprised 31/03 – Lyon: hard to stop Mbapp for White 31/03 – Cameroun: Eto’o Conforte Song 31/03 – Tottenham: Paratici back (official) 31/03 – L1: Marseille-Montpellier, line-ups 31/03 – EdF (f): Renard’s salary revealed 31/03 – Naples: De Laurentiis tackles UEFA 31/03 – Real: new blow for Mendy 31/03 – Chelsea: Tuchel has not forgotten his dismissal 31/03 – cosse : McGinn rpond Rodri 31/03 – Lyon: Blanc evokes his return to the Park 31/03 – Lille: Alexsandro talks about his adaptation 31/03 – Man Utd: at the end of the contract, De Gea clings 31/03 – Roma: Abraham does not close the door Chelsea 31/03 – OM : Tudor, the critic of Rothen 31/03 – Lyon: Lopes should play against PSG 31/03 – Tottenham : Conte, le dmenti de Richarlison 31/03 – PSG: Campos has a first response for Osimhen 31/03 – Lyon: Lacazette Mbapp’s request 31/03 – Real: a condition for Pochettino? 31/03 – Naples : Osimhen absent face au Milan AC 31/03 – PSG: Galtier considers himself “legitimate” to stay 31/03 – Man Utd : Saha rve d’Ousmane Dembl 31/03 – Bara: confirmed contact with the Messi clan! 31/03 – PSG: Galtier evokes discussions with Messi 31/03 – Milan: Giroud rejects 2 English clubs 31/03 – EdF (f): Renard’s first list 31/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard explains his choice 31/03 – Eng. : Saka read player of the month for March 31/03 – Juve: decision taken for Kean? 31/03 – Tottenham: the new Kompany track! 31/03 – PSG : Ramos absent l’entranement 31/03 – Juve: positive trend for Di Maria 31/03 – Lyon: the lateral Dest targeted! 31/03 – PSG: Ramos ready to say yes to Al-Hilal? 31/03 – Lyon: Juninho had tried Kolo Muani 31/03 – Bara: Salah and Son in the sights! 31/03 – PSG: QSI, a change of mind for Messi? 31/03 – VIDEO: a terrible accident for Kiyine! 31/03 – Bara: Koeman reconsiders the departure of Messi 31/03 – Man Utd: Greenwood card until this summer? 31/03 – PSG: Mbapp would like to sign for Real 30/03 – LdF (f) : the OL defeated by Chelsea! 30/03 – OM: Ounahi confirms for his injury 30/03 – OM: Tudor thinks big for Nuno Tavares 30/03 – MF poll: Mbapp, more than 100 goals in EdF 30/03 – Man Utd: Schneiderlin’s regrets 30/03 – Rennes: what Genesio demands from its players 30/03 – EdF: Mbapp captain, Evra says yes 30/03 – LdC (f): PSG takes the door! 30/03 – Milan: another blow for Zlatan 30/03 – PSG: a “show business club” for Evra 30/03 – Tottenham: Lloris back in training 30/03 – EdF: Evra melts with Deschamps 30/03 – EdF: Deschamps files a complaint against Riolo 30/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard coach (official) 30/03 – Frankfurt: Ndicka’s replacement known (off.) 30/03 – CAN 2023: the dates are known! 30/03 – OM: Abdennour recounts his shelving 30/03 – Arsenal : Wilshere rve de Rice 30/03 – OM: Guendouzi opens up about his case 30/03 – Lorient: Rgis Le Bris has extended (official) 30/03 – Juve: Tudor laughs at the rumor 30/03 – Lens : Mbapp, Samba and Charri 30/03 – OM: Ounahi, Tudor confirms the trend 30/03 – OM: the transfer window, the truths of Guendouzi 30/03 – Spain: Fati posed a problem Luis Enrique 30/03 – PSG: a Saudi leader stings Messi 30/03 – Bayern: Kimmich has confidence in Tuchel 30/03 – Auxerre: Massengo and Henry’s advice 30/03 – OM: Rothen still doubts Tudor 30/03 – VIDEO : Herv Renard prsent la FFF 30/03 – Italy : Retegui, Pinamonti “drang” 30/03 – OM: Ounahi towards the end of the season! 30/03 – Chelsea: Mudryk intends to bounce back 30/03 – PSG: Riolo wants to see Messi leave 30/03 – L1: Galtier, the best paid coach 30/03 – Spain: Gavi, attitudes that annoy 30/03 – Lyon: Cherki, the option soon to be active 30/03 – Real: Ancelotti dfendu vs Xabi Alonso 30/03 – Chelsea: Havertz Loue Kant’s Simplicit 30/03 – PSG: Motta’s agent speaks 30/03 – Frankfurt: Kolo Muani, sale after the Euro? 30/03 – Juve: Conte will not return this summer 30/03 – PSG: Ramos does not envisage a big drop 30/03 – Real: a limit for Bellingham 30/03 – OM: Little fan of the Tudor method 30/03 – Bara: Xavi got an offer, but… 30/03 – Man Utd: Rashford denies a crazy rumor 30/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard, Comex ds this Thursday 30/03 – L1: wages, PSG crushes its world 30/03 – Uruguay: Bielsa to become coach 30/03 – PSG: Messi, the temptation of a departure? 30/03 – Brazil: Luis Enrique maps this track 29/03 – Speed: 117 M invested by Abramovich?

Share this: Tweet



Print

Email



