Franco Escamilla canceled after “macho” comments

72 percent of women feel more empowered than ever to publicly share their thoughts and opinions about companies on social media.

It is recorded that 38 percent of consumers would cancel a company for the organization to change.

72 percent of people would be less likely to cancel to a brand that has a clear purpose.

Currently, we live in a very connected world thanks to social networks where a viral story or case emerges every day. Recently, the Mexican comedian, Franco Escamilla, is being canceled on networks due to strong criticism of comments that Internet users themselves label as macho.

After various changes in the world, and with inclusion in a more digital world, in 2020 a term such as “culture cancel” or cancellation culture was registered. According to an expert, the culture of cancellation is a passionate act based on indignation, which is the predominant way in which identities are built on social networks. An easy and unreflective way to express an opinion.”

Franco Escamilla canceled in networks

After a video made on December 28, 2022, Internet users decided to cancel the comedian Franco Escamilla, for allegedly referring to women with “macho” comments.

The viral recording is part of the fifth episode of his podcast ‘Toy Bored’, which was entitled “How to Make Your Couple Fall in Love” and comments on what he believes men want from a woman, in response to a previous video dedicated to what What do they want from a man?

“If you’re a woman and you’re wondering ‘what do you want in men?’ go and check yourself, because one day you will forget to breathe”, said the comedian.

Likewise, in the same recording, the Mexican quoted the American actor, Chris Rock, who assures that men only want “food, sex and silence”, to which he made his own interpretation, with which he reduced women to a pleasure. sexual, culinary and company mode.

I have never liked the work of Franco Escamilla. His humor is childish, empty and to top it all off 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Md1RqbI3dR — ZuritaCarpio (@ZuritaCarpio) March 12, 2023

“Let’s take a little while, cook me something tasty and shut your mouth. We can make a list if you want, but it boils down to that, the man is very basic in his affective needs, ”he added.

In his special, he also adds that there is no better proof of love than being silent for five minutes. Finally, she commented that if women want an affirmative answer, they must be “arranged and in a skirt.”

Faced with these viral comments, dozens of users on social networks asked to cancel it, classifying it as macho and generating a debate about the Mexican artist.

“Wouldn’t it be easier for them to ignore people like Franco Escamilla? They have been making threads for three days, amplifying his message and making more people come to his video ”, read a tweet.

“Franco Escamilla’s ñoñazo said the 10th part of any reggaeton song and they are canceling it, but they continue to perreando,” wrote another Internet user.

“I have never liked the work of Franco Escamilla. His humor is childish, empty and to top it off, ”wrote another Internet user.

“Imagine being the wife of this Franco Escamilla and knowing that apparently you only serve him to sleep with him, cook and keep quiet, that he gives you 9 out of 10 of what he earns working. And that he says it so calmly publicly, ”wrote another Internet user.

It is not the first time that a brand or an artist has been canceled on social networks for comments or actions that they carry out and offend a group of people. As an example, the streamer AuronPlay was also canceled at the beginning of the month for some 2013 tweets where he made racist comments.

The story was a trend in networks, where Internet users canceled the public figure for his way of thinking.

And this is how this type of protest arises as a result of the power that social networks currently have throughout the world.

