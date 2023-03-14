Pixel 8 Pro: Google smartphone with a new design on CAD images



As usual, the introduction of the new flagship smartphones from Google is due in the second half of the year. CAD-based render images have now been released to show the new Google Pixel 8 Pro in advance. Obviously things are changing.





French CAD render specialist Steve Hemmerstoffer today released a batch of images created in cooperation with the portal smart price were created. They show a modified design for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which comes up with more rounded corners but still sticks to the extremely conspicuous camera bar on the back.



Google wants to refine the design further

The camera strip will appear to protrude a little further from the housing than before and will also contain another sensor in addition to a main camera, the ultra wide-angle camera and a zoom camera and the flash. This sits below the flash, but it is still unclear what functionality it will have. Loud 9to5Google there should be indications that the additional sensor should be used for LIDAR applications.

On the front, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will apparently come with an almost completely flat display, which would be a noticeable change compared to previous models. In addition, Google seems to make the edges around the display of the new top model much narrower than before, which would improve the visual impression significantly. One detail seems less impressive: at the bottom of the screen, the Pixel 8 Pro has a clearly recognizable “chin”, at least on the CAD-based renders. The screen size is said to be around 6.5 inches. The dimensions of the new Pixel 8 Pro are a little more compact than those of its predecessors. Under the hood is said to be the new Google Tensor G3 octa-core processor.

The launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is expected later this year, with the launch of the internet giant’s new high-end smartphones usually hitting the market in the fall. Images of the Pixel 8 base model are also expected to emerge shortly, although it remains to be seen to what extent the data from case manufacturers will be reflected in Google’s actual design.

Summary Google Pixel 8 Pro: CAD render images show new design with rounded corners & camera bars.

Camera bar protrudes more from the housing & contains an additional sensor in addition to cameras & flash.

Front with almost completely flat display & narrower edges.

A “chin” can be seen under the display and the screen size is around 6.5 inches.

Under the hood: Google Tensor G3 octa-core processor.

Presentation in autumn, pictures of the basic Pixel 8 model will probably be available shortly.

It remains to be seen to what extent CAD data can be found in the actual design.

See also: