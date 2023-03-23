French Guiana will receive the Dominican Republic for date 5 of group D

The match corresponding to date 5 of CONCACAF Group D – League of Nations 2022-23 will be played today at 6:30 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Dr Edmard Lama stadium.

The teams come to this meeting with mixed luck. The local team is motivated by the victory obtained the previous day, while the visit needs to return to victory after having lost against Guatemala.

French Guiana defeated Belize 1-0 in their previous meeting and will look for another favorable result at home. In the last 3 games played, they have won 2 games and equalized in 1 game. They have conceded 3 goals and he has converted 7.

The Dominican Republic comes from losing in their stadium against Guatemala by 0-2. In their last matches they have won 1, 1 loss and 1 draw, in which they were able to score 5 goals in the rival goal and have conceded 6 goals.

The last time they met in this competition was on June 5, in League B – Group Phase of the CONCACAF tournament – League of Nations 2022-23, and French Guiana was the winner 2-3.

French Guiana and Dominican Republic hours, depending on the country

Argentina and Chile (Santiago): 6:30 p.m.

Colombia and Peru: 4:30 p.m.

Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 3:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:30 p.m.

Note and image source: DataFactory