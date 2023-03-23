TasteAtlas: Algerian Deglet Nour tops the ranking of the best dates

Known for its tender texture and its honey color, almost translucent, revealing its core, Deglet Nour is consumed all year round in Algeria, but especially during the holy month. The quality of this date makes it highly appreciated even abroad.

Indeed, if the Algerians consume a lot during Ramadan, it is thanks to these many virtues. Indeed, the Algerian Deglet Nour, but also the date in general, is an energy source very rich in natural sugar. After a day of fasting, it is the ideal food to restore blood sugar levels in the body.

The Deglet Nour sits on the ranking of the best dates

During the holy month, Muslim women multiply the preparations to garnish the Iftar table. If the menus remain quite different and varied from one country to another, only one food is shared on all the tables of the Muslim community, the date.

It’s Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim calendar. In 2023, it runs from March 22 to April 21. During Ramadan, Muslim communities of the world are unified by one food: the date.https://t.co/2sHa2Gqdt3

The date palm, mentioned more than any other fruit-bearing plant in the… pic.twitter.com/QLeN9H7HzY — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) March 22, 2023

On the occasion of the start of Ramadan 2023, the site specializing in travel and culinary advice, TasteAtlas, is releasing a new ranking of dates in the world. This classification includes many varieties of dates in the world. At the head of the latter and in first position, wins the Algerian Deglet Nour.

Fleshy, with a soft texture and a tasty taste, the Algerian Deglet Nour managed to win its place thanks to an honorable total score of 4.4 out of 5 points. Followed by the Madjool variety from Morocco in 2nd position in this popularity ranking. Moreover, the third place on this podium is occupied by the Zahidi date from Iraq.

The TasteAtlas ranking continues with the Mazavati date from Iran in 4th position, Barhi from Iraq in 5th and Ajwa from Saudi Arabia in 6th position in this selection. On the other hand, TasteAtlas gives 7th place in its ranking to Halawi dates, 8th to the Piarom variety from Iran, 9th to Safawi. And finally the 10th place to Siwa Oasis, a variety of dates grown in Egypt.

