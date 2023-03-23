After succeeding in “When you are mine”, famous actor now teaches to survive

The famous Mexican actor Luis Felipe Tovarwho will succeed in a big way in the telenovela “When you will be mine”, will be giving theater workshops in Puebla.

under the world theater day which is commemorated on March 27, 2023, the government of Puebla, through the Ministry of Culture, will offer the theater workshop “living on stage”, given by the Mexican artist Luis Felipe Tovar.

The appointment will be on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Luis Felipe Tovar is an acting teacher

Tovar is an actor and acting teacher originally from Pueblawinner of three Ariel Awards for the films “Beginning and end”, “the alley of miracles” and “no sender”, who, in addition, has collaborated in various Mexican soap operas and films throughout his career.

Where will it be? The workshop will be free and taught in the “Rodríguez Alconedo” room of the “Professor Pedro Ángel Palou Pérez” House of Culture, located at 5 Oriente number 5, Historic Center.

Where and when was Luis Felipe Tovar born?

Luis Felipe was born on December 2, 1959 in the city of Puebla.. Throughout her career, she has participated in different theatrical, film and television productions, such as:

gift of God

chilangolandia

Bronco, an indomitable success

My fortune is to love you

The Sanchez

When you will be mine

In March 2022, the actor received recognition in Puebla, from the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture (IMACP) and the Citizen Council of Culture of the municipality of Puebla for his work as an actor and acting teacher.

In his speech after receiving the award, the actor said:

“Let’s fight for the public to return to theaters, so that it can be done anywhere, not just in a theater.”

How old is Luis Felipe Tovar actor?







Currently the great and renowned Mexican actor Luis Felipe Tovar is 61 years old and has a great career in the artistic union.

