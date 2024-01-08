French Prime Minister resigns amid tensions over immigration laws

PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday amid tensions over immigration laws, and President Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he will name a new government in the coming days.

Borne’s resignation follows recent political tensions over immigration legislation backed by Macron, which seeks, among other measures, to strengthen the government’s ability to deport foreigners.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022, after Macron won re-election for a second term. She is the second woman to serve as prime minister of France.

Macron’s office announced in a statement that the president accepted Borne’s resignation, and Macron wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Borne’s work “was exemplary every day.”

“You have implemented our project with the courage, commitment and determination of a stateswoman. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Macron wrote.

The statement from Macron’s office says that Borne will continue to carry out his responsibilities until the appointment of a new government.

Source: With information from AP