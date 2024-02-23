Inter Miami signs son of an Argentine soccer legend

FORT LAUDERDALE.- Inter Miami completed the acquisition of midfielder Federico Redondo on Friday with a four-year contract and an option for the club in the 2028 campaign.

Redondo —son of the former player of the Real Madrid , AC Milan and the Argentine national team, Fernando Redondo—signed as a U22 Initiative player and served as a replacement after Argentine Facundo Farías suffered an injury that will keep him out for the entire season. Farías suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game last month.

“We are excited to bring an exciting young midfielder to Inter Miami in Federico,” said sporting director Chris Henderson. “He is a promising player and he is incisive with the ball at his feet and he has great perception without the ball. “We think he has potential, but we also think he could be a great immediate addition to the team looking to be successful in 2024.”

Embed Welcome Officer, Federico! We have officially signed Argentine U-23 National Team defensive midfielder Federico Redondo to a contract running through the 2027 MLS season, with a Club option for 2028. The midfielder joins the Club as a U22 Initiative player, pending… pic.twitter.com/0PgKQFnN4D — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 23, 2024

Redondo, 21 years old, comes to Inter Miami from Argentinos Juniors. He has represented Argentina at under-20 and under-23 level and will now play alongside his country’s captain, Lionel Messi.

“I am happy to join a club that is growing so much,” said Redondo. “It is a great opportunity to share the court with the best players.”

Good start for Inter Miami:

Inter Miami started this MLS season on the right foot, after adding a victory against Real Salt Lake. Led by Messi, the South Florida club won its first title as a franchise last year and this time it will try to reach the playoffs of the local circuit, a goal in which they fell short in the previous contest, when the arrival of Argentina in the middle of the championship was not enough to appear in the decisive stage of the competition.

Source: With information from AP