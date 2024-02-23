Haitians embrace the Mexican dream in the face of difficult access to the US

MEXICO CITY.- Before the closing of the doors of the USA los haitian migrants They are forced to reconsider their options and explore what has been called the “Mexican dream.”

Evens Luxama, a 34-year-old Haitian migrant, is among those who, facing difficulties in reaching the United States, have chosen to settle in Mexico, where he now works as an editor at a video production company.

Concern about the situation of his loved ones in Haiti is a constant for Evens. An incident in January 2023, where a gang kidnapped her cousin and her girlfriend’s sister, prompted her decision to flee to Mexico in search of safety and stability.

Evens is one of the 141,000 refugee seekers in Mexico in 2023, an unprecedented number that reflects the magnitude of the exodus of migrants from countries such as Haiti, Honduras and Cuba. The majority of these migrants are working in low-paid sectors such as construction and commerce.

Rising violence in Haiti, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, leads many Haitians to seek refuge elsewhere. According to a UN report, homicides in Haiti increased by 119.4% in 2023, while kidnappings increased by 83%, underscoring the urgency of the situation in the Caribbean country.

Haitian migration to Mexico is not a new phenomenon, but it has experienced a significant increase in recent years. Although many Haitian migrants still aspire to reach the United States, difficulties in the process and changes in immigration policies have led them to choose to settle in Mexico.

Despite the challenges they face in Mexico, such as a lack of services and job uncertainty, Haitian migrants are determined to build a better life for themselves and their families. For Evens and others like him, the “Mexican dream” represents a realistic opportunity to seek a safer, more prosperous future, even if it is far from their homeland.

Source: With information from AFP