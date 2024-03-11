Friendly resolution or in court, warns Miami-Dade Seaquarium executive

MIAMI.- The Dolphin Company responded in a letter to Miami-Dade regarding its decision to terminate the lease contract with Miami Seaquarium, warning that if it does not accept a peaceful resolution of the dispute, respecting the current contract, they are willing to defend themselves in the courts.

According to the letter addressed this Monday, March 11, by Edwin González, executive director of The Dolphin Company, the company has leased the Seaquarium to Jimmy Morales, head of operations for Miami-Dade. The County’s decision jeopardizes the future of this important institution.

“This letter serves as our good faith response to address your allegations and highlight Seaquarium’s important efforts and contributions to our marine inhabitants, visitors, professional team and the Miami-Dade community.”

“After a thorough review and consultation with independent third-party experts, we have found substantial evidence that contradicts the claims made in your notice. Our documentation, which we attach here, demonstrates our compliance with all relevant federal, state and local regulations and our unwavering commitment to the well-being of the animals in our care,” González said in the letter.

On March 7, the county sent a letter to The Dolphin Company terminating the lease “due to the tenant’s long and disturbing history of violations” and advising that The Dolphin Company must vacate and surrender the property by April 21.

González affirms that the reasons used to terminate the lease contract are “unfounded in fact and law, for which we are willing to defend through legal channels, if necessary.”

“The eviction notice ignores or misrepresents our corrective actions and efforts, unilaterally eliminates or modifies the terms of the lease, usurps the exclusive legal authority of the US Department of Agriculture, the exclusive legal authority of the Life Commission Florida Wildlife Service, as well as the exclusive legal authority of the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.”

Due to the above, the executive of The Dolphin considers that the lease contract with the County “remains valid and binding” and advocates for an amicable resolution of the dispute “that recognizes our rights.”

“Abrupt termination of our lease would not only impact the animals in our care and the Seaquarium employees, but would also have a negative ripple effect on local businesses in the South Florida tourism industry.”

Seaquarium has been an important part of the Miami-Dade community since 1955 and has touched the lives of countless families, schoolchildren and visitors from around the world.

The executive recalls in his nine-page letter that The Dolphin has made “significant investments to improve animal care facilities and programs.”

“These efforts include habitat improvements, improvements in veterinary care, and the development of programs designed to promote animal behavior and well-being,” González listed.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce