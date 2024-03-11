Real Madrid figure chooses to play with Morocco instead of Spain

MADRID.- The midfielder of Real Madrid Brahim Díaz, has decided to play with the Moroccan team instead of with Spain, the Spanish press published this Monday.

Brahim, of Spanish-Moroccan nationality, has decided to play with Morocco “in the face of Spain’s passivity,” the sports newspaper Marca considered this Monday.

According to the Spanish newspaper, “Morocco has put all its efforts into Brahim, something that Spain has not done.”

“It was not counting for Luis Enrique and neither for De la Fuente, so he will play with Morocco for at least the next two friendlies,” stated Cadena Ser radio.

Brahim Díaz (2).jpg Brahim Díaz celebrates after scoring Real Madrid’s goal in the 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Brahim would have made the decision after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) did not agree to inform him before the rest of the internationals if he would be on the list that coach Luis de la Fuente will give next Friday, says the newspaper AS.

The player has only played one match considered senior, despite the fact that he did so with the U-21 on June 8, 2021 in a friendly against Lithuania (4-0 victory) in preparation for the Euro Cup that would be played that same month. .

The U-21 was forced to play that match to replace La Roja, then confined due to Sergio Busquets’ positive result for Covid-19.

This is how they received Brahim Díaz’s decision:

“I respect their position, everyone is free to make their decisions,” said Luis de la Fuente this Monday in a forum at the Alfonso X University.

“There are three maxims to be selectable. One, that you can play with the national team; two, that you want to do so; and three, that the coach calls you up. But the most important thing is to want, without demands and without conditions, with equal rights and obligations with the rest,” added de la Fuente.

The Spanish coach plans to publish on Friday the squad list for the two friendly matches against Colombia on March 22 in London and against Brazil four days later in Madrid.

Brahim, for his part, will probably be called up for the friendly matches that Morocco will play against Angola and Mauritania, on March 22 and 26 respectively.

Source: AFP