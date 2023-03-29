Friends Forever | Final part of season 2 gets emotional trailer

The story of the friendship between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), from the series Friends Forever, is coming back to thrill even more. Netflix has released an intense trailer for the final part of season two.

The relationship between the friends in the future is not the best, but devastating news is about to turn this misunderstanding into a reconciliation. The trailer for the final part of Season 2 of Friends Forever shows that the union will be firmed again after a tragedy.

What is the Friends Forever series about?

The first part of the second season of Friends Forever, a series derived from a successful book of the same name, had nine episodes and showed that the friendship between Kate and Tully went through serious ups and downs. In fact, this has been going on since they met, back in the 1970s.

Now, in adult life, the problems are bigger and the friends begin to realize that they can go through all the dramas together, leaving mistakes and carelessness aside. In the trailer for the second part of season 2, we see exactly that happening, with the arrival of a serious illness. So the new episodes promise to be even more exciting.

Part 2 of the second season of Friends Forever premieres on April 27 at Netflix.