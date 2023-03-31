From developer to manager: how to be a good IT manager

Get to know new employees

communication with your team

Various 1-on-1 styles

Avoid micromanagement

Practical advice for effective delegation



Congratulations! You have managed to get someone to trust you to lead other people. Perhaps you received training on the basics of management from your human resources department. Maybe you’ve had a great boss yourself in the past that you want to emulate. But now it is important and you have to put all these thoughts and ideas into action.

In this article – an excerpt from the book “Career path IT management. How developers and techies become successful managers” by O’Reilly – you will get tips on how to be a good boss and develop leadership skills.

You will gain an insight into how to successfully train new employees, how to establish meaningful one-on-one discussions and how to strengthen your employees’ skills and encourage them – instead of taking away their enthusiasm for work.