Ubisoft is closing all of its administrative offices in Europe

When Ubisoft answered to its investors at the last quarterly report, CEO Yves Guillemot was quick to point out that it would not lead to a lot of redundancies. But since then, the measures have been precisely amounts of redundancies.

Wire Service Canada for example, reports that Ubisoft is closing its administrative offices in Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and the Nordics (located in Denmark). In connection with the closure of the Italian office, Ubisoft says News 24 Italy:

“Ubisoft Group is reorganizing its European business subsidiaries to better prepare them for the future of our rapidly evolving industry with a more agile and efficient approach.”

According to information, a total of approximately 60 people have been made redundant in these offices. This is part of a larger cost-cutting plan for the company.