Friday: US electric car offensive, Sony’s VR headset off to a weak start

US President Joe Biden ordered his authorities to switch to electric vehicles. This could create the largest fleet of electric vehicles in the world. Prominent companies and associations support the campaign, in which the White House wants to set a good example. Sony, on the other hand, has little success with Playstation VR2. Market researchers expect only 270,000 virtual reality headsets to have been sold so far. The reason for this is the weak economic situation. This could ensure that the Metaverse hype is over before VR can establish itself on a broad scale. Meanwhile, Crif (formerly: Deltavista) has unlawfully processed data for credit ratings, says the Austrian data protection authority. The company does not accept this and announces legal remedies – the most important reports in a nutshell.

Die Half of all new cars will be electric by 2030 drive, wishes US President Joe Biden. He has already pushed through laws for higher subsidies for locally emission-free vehicles, vehicle production, battery manufacture and the expansion of a charging station network. US federal agencies already have in the current year four times as many new electric vehicles purchased as in the previous year. Ab 2027 are you allowed to only electric cars buy, from 2035 this also applies to commercial and heavy vehicles. The campaign is supported by numerous companies: the US government’s e-car offensive with Waymo, Mercedes, Amazon, Siemens.

Sony’s new Virtual-Reality-Headset is probably not selling as well as hoped. According to market researchers, from the Playstation VR2 (PSVR2) in the first few weeks after going on sale in February until now Less than 300,000 copies sold been. Although the buyer needs a game console to operate it, Sony has given the hype about it Metaverse expected more encouragement. Sony itself had recently stated that during the term of the PSVR2 on the market around 5 million copies wanting to sell: Sony’s Playstation VR2 is selling worse than expected.

The Credit Bureau crif (formerly From Delta) has been buying for years Data on all Austrians and processes them for the Calculation of so-called credit rating scores. This scoring is from the credit agency Crif in Austria largely illegalhas the one there Data Protection Authority decided a few days ago. “Crif will appeal against the current decision appeal“, says the company. A crucial legal question is the source of the processed data, because according to data protection officials, the data purchased is only for direct marketing raised. use the data for credit checks, contradict the purpose limitation requirement of the GDPR: Credit rating Crif fights ban by Austrian data protection authority.

The two big ones Satellite operators SES and Intelsat negotiate one Fusion. “In response to rumors in the market, SES confirms that the company has started discussions about a possible merger with Intelsat,” the Luxembourg company confirmed on Wednesday. Whether it’s a agreement come, be, however still open. This is a common statement that helps avoid securities law troubles. SES operates over 70 satellitesIntelsat had to in recent years creditor protection search: Satellite operator SES and Intelsat negotiate merger.

Die telephone sick note runs out. The existing until March 31, 2023 special regulation is canceled in view of the risk assessment of the Robert Koch Institute. Until then, people with mild respiratory diseases could after a telephone interview by their doctor take sick leave for up to a week. The Federal Joint Committee responsible for this had the Corona special regulation previously extended several times because the incidence figures had fallen in the meantime. It is currently possible to write off sick leave over the phone only in exceptional cases: Special regulation of the telephone sick leave expires, but now really!

Die TU Wien is closing its email servers and will pay in the future Microsoft for email hosting. “With this step backwards, she not only gives away an opportunity, the much-vaunted ‘digital sovereignty‘ to advance”, criticizes the Austrian fundamental rights platform epicenter.works, “She gives those too sovereignty over the data from around 30,000 students and binds them to the group.”

