If you choose Mastercard Gold, Fortuneo offers you 150 euros

Voted the cheapest bank in 2023 by the PriceBank comparator (March 2023 study), Fortuneo is a benchmark among online banks. Its complete offer, which allows it to be a credible alternative to a traditional bank, is one of the reasons for its success.

At the moment, the subsidiary of the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group is also offering a more generous welcome bonus than normal. In this case, any subscription to a deposit account associated with the Gold Mastercard card will entitle you to a bonus of 150 euros. For this, it will be necessary to respect the conditions of the offer indicated below – and in particular to justify 1,800 euros of net income per month to claim a Gold Mastercard card.

In the same way, if you prefer to opt for a formula without income conditions, you can turn to the Fosfo Mastercard card. The latter is accessible without income conditions, but it is also less advantageous than the Mastercard Gold card. It gives the right to a bonus of 70 euros at the opening subject to compliance with the conditions indicated below.

In both cases, the code FTNMARS23 must be indicated when requesting to open the deposit account and when subscribing to the card chosen to activate the offer. In addition, the card must be used at least 5 times in the first 90 days following subscription to obtain the bonus.

3 reasons to choose Fortuneo

Fortuneo is a complete bank that offers a wide range of products. If the deposit account is at the center of its offer, it also offers savings accounts (Livret A, LDDS, Livret+), loans (real estate and consumption), life insurance or even a stock market portal. The latter is also one of the references on the French market. So you can make Fortuneo your main bank account.

Online banking also offers attractive pricing: Gold and Fosfo cards are totally free, provided you make at least one payment per month. Choosing Fortuneo means choosing a bank to save money, without neglecting quality

Since Fortuneo is an online bank, without a bank branch, this makes it possible to reduce the costs of its customers and adapt to changing behaviors. However, it remains a bank with responsive customer service. You can contact him by phone from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and even on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also manage your relationship with Fortuneo by email or post, depending on your needs.

* The legal notices of the operation can be found on the Fortuneo website

* Fortuneo’s general conditions can be found on the bank’s website