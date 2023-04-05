From old to new: Microsoft introduces a “green” Xbox controller



On the occasion of Earth Day 2023, Microsoft is presenting its Xbox Wireless Controller in a “Remix Special Edition”. One third of the new gamepad for consoles and PCs consists of recycled CDs, plastic bottles and the like. Visually, the colors of our planet are celebrated.





Earthy colors and “subtle variations, swirls and textures” are the focus. According to Microsoft, these are created by mixing recycled synthetic resins and ground regranulate. The latter was obtained from colored plastic elements. Thus, each Xbox Wireless Controller in the Remix Special Edition should have a slightly different look, be almost unique.



Leftover controller elements from the times of the Xbox One generation are used for the regranulation. Always under the premise of achieving consistent durability and performance. The quality should not differ compared to classic Xbox controllers. The recycled resins contained come from many different sources, such as old car headlights, water cans, plastic and CDs.

Already knew? Earth Day is a day of action, observed annually on April 22, that aims to raise awareness of environmental issues and encourage people to take an active role in protecting the environment. The first Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970 in the United States and was initiated by Senator Gaylord Nelson. Since then, Earth Day has grown into a global movement, with people from more than 190 countries taking part.

Interesting optics for Earth Day

According to Microsoft, the colors were inspired by the landscapes of our planet. The earth tones are intended to create a patchwork effect with bright speckles that appear alive and calm at the same time. With the glowing green of the Xbox button, D-pad and Co., however, one had the lichens of the Pacific Northwest forest in mind. The texture of the back and bumper is meant to be a nod to the valleys and mountains of the world.

Because people want a “green” gamepad to do without disposable batteries, the Remix Special Edition combines the Xbox Wireless Controller with the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack, the classic battery pack for Xbox gamepads. The price also increases accordingly. The new controller will be available from April 18, 2023 for EUR 84.99. As usual, the Special Edition will be compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets.

