From the US, workers from several countries ask for freedom for Cubans

Foreign workers from a warehouse in the United States sent an emotional message to Cubans after the weekend protests in which they ask for freedom and reject the dictatorship.

The video, posted on the account of TikTok jesusgonzalez8577 (Jesus@), shows workers from Haiti, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Asian continent, Chile, Argentina, among others, asking for freedom for Cuba.

“I’m from Venezuela, freedom for Cuba, mamagüevos all those revolutionaries,” said one of the immigrants.

“I am from Argentina, freedom for Cuba; Díaz-Canel takes the hit,” said another.

“I am from Chile, freedom for the Cuban brothers. Díaz-Canel and Fidel Singaos,” another Chilean worker concluded.

The message comes after the massive protests in Cuba last weekend, when hundreds of people took to the streets to ask for food, electricity and freedoms.

Especially in Santiago de Cuba, residents challenged the authorities and demanded concrete solutions to their problems: “We don’t want a tooth,” they told a local official.

The majors demonstrations began on the central Carretera del Morro Avenue and 9th Street in Veguita de Galo. Subsequently, the riots spread to the town of El Cobre, where the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity, Patroness of Cuba, is located.

The regime has tried to minimize the incident, accusing the United States of the outbreak and arguing that the demonstrations are repressed in many countries, while in Cuba they were resolved with a dialogue between the population and public officials.

However, dozens of protesters have been arrested. In Santiago de Cuba, several people continued protesting on Monday for the release of imprisoned young people.