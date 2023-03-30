From trap to freestyle: 5 rap artists from the 2023 Ceremony you must see

The variety of styles and artists that AX Ceremony handles is unique.. And in this sense, rap and its subgenres have a wide space for dissemination at this festival, both for established and emerging projects. For this reason, we now review 5 rap artists from the AX Ceremony 2023 that you cannot miss.

Illustrative image. Photo: Official Facebook of the Ceremony.

5 rap artists from the AX Ceremony 2023 that will be raffled off

The AX Ceremony 2022 was a party, remember? When it comes to hip-hop, we had big names like A$AP Rocky and the Wu-Tang Clanin addition to other acts such as C. Tangana y Snow Tha Product They showed themselves to be some of the most interesting Spanish-speaking artists of recent years.

And well, for this new edition of the festival, the combo of rappers that make up the line-up is not far behind. We have a couple of international superstars like Travis Scott y M.I.A. headlining the bill, and along with him, the Latino scene has a presence with acts like Thunder, Antillean Villain and more.

Who are the must-see rap artists of the AX Ceremony 2023 for you? Difficult question, we know… So here we review some of the acts that will surely break it big at the festival.

Travis Scott will headline Ceremonia 2023. Photo: Getty

Travis Scott is the big name in rap in this AX Ceremony 2023

It’s been quite a while since Travis Scott brought us Astroworld, one of the best rap records of recent years. The artist, who has released a few singles in recent years, is ready to make a big comeback in 2023 and reaffirm himself as one of the most important rappers of the time.

This moment will be important for him in the sense that it will open a new era in his career with the long-awaited album Utopia, which is said to be released in the middle of the year. And for your Mexican fans, It will be an epic experience to see it perform for the first time in our country.

Travis Scott arrives as one of the biggest AX Ceremony 2023 headliners and rap artists in the festival’s history, hands down.. What song do you already want to hear in what will be a high caliber show?

MIA will be one of the most anticipated rap artists of the AX Ceremony 2023

It has been a long time since MIA has not come to give a show in Mexico, so this will be one of the comebacks among the rap artists of the AX Ceremony 2023 that attracts the most attention. Could it be that we see her taking advantage of the festival to go on stage with Travis Scott to play “Franchise”?

The idea sounds tempting and it wouldn’t be unreasonable, huh. But hey, beyond that, the British rapper with roots from Sri Lanka also has a new album under her belt: Women released in 2022, which was also his return after six years of absence without releasing a full-length record. We already want to see what show he has prepared for us.

Trueno will represent Argentina at the AX Ceremony 2023

The rap scene in Argentina has grown a lot in recent years and one of the most popular artists of the moment is Trueno. The native of Buenos Aires is only 21 years old, but his career as a rapper has grown and he has diversified in different ways.

After establishing himself as one of the most recognized exponents of freestyle in his country in recent times, the young man decided to leave the battles behind to focus on his musical career in good shape, and at the moment has gained good recognition in urban music with two albums, Bold y Right or wrong.

Not for nothing until Damon Albarn invited him on stage when Gorillaz played Quilmes Rock last year. It’s time to see Thunder as one of the rap artists sure to break it at the AX Ceremony 2023.

Villano Antillano will show why he is one of the most raffled rhyming

2022 marked a before and after for the Villano Antillano project. It was already recognized for a few years as one of the most skilled and talented rappers in Puerto Ricobut it took a little longer for his recognition to see fruit outside the local scene.

However, there was one big name in the industry who invited her to collaborate when they realized her potential: Bizarrap took her to one of his renowned sessions and as expected, she broke up.

Now, Villano Antillano arrives in Mexico as one of the rap artists of the 2023 Ceremony who will throw a party, especially after the recent release of his album substance X from 2022 where she shows why she is a rapper of innate quality.

Taichu as one of the most interesting trap and rap artists of the AX Ceremony 2023

Argentine rap, as we said before, has grown in different ways. And the trap is one of the genres that has gained notoriety with a scene that has in the young Taichu to one of the emerging artists who is beginning to gain recognition outside of Argentina.

It will be at the AX Ceremony 2023 where the young Argentine has her experience in an event of this size, so it will be interesting to see her on stage throwing raw, irreverent lyrics and some beats influenced by American trap capable of blowing anyone’s head off.

