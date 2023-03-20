Fuels: prices down slightly at the pump

The price of a liter of diesel fell by nearly 2 cents last week. Unleaded 95-E10 as diesel remains below the bar of 1.90 euro per litre.

1.90 euro, or even 1.80 euro per liter rather than 2 euros. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transitionas of Friday March 17, the prices of diesel and unleaded 95 E10 fell slightly on average last week in France.

The biggest drop is on the diesel side, which lost 2 cents per liter compared to the previous week. The liter of diesel thus sold last week 1.8183 euro per litre.

A less marked drop in gasoline

The fall in the liter of unleaded 95-E10 is less marked, down just 0.4 cents per litre. The average price of the SP95-E10 was therefore 1.8842 euros per liter last week.

Prices at the pump depend on several factors: the price per barrel but also the price of refined products, the different margins from refining to distribution, as well as transport costs.

After a rise in prices in January, in the wake of the end of rebates, prices have stabilized since early February on average between 1.80 and 1.90 euros per liter for gasoline and diesel. Note that requests for the fuel voucher, which has replaced reductions at the pump with a more restricted basis, are possible until March 31.