Functional foods for healthy weight loss | metropolises

The composition of the dish is essential to ensure the health of the human body. In addition to the diet needing to be rich in nutrients, some foods can also be full of other types of bioactive substances that help prevent the development of diseases and even control weight — this type of option is known as functional.

“Functional foods are not a cure for diseases, but they can help reduce the risk of developing them and improve quality of life. But it is always important to consult a nutritionist before making significant changes to the diet”, says functional nutritionist Cris Ribas Esperança.

She cites the main functional food options:

Whole grains: are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, which may reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer;

Fruits and vegetables: full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which can help prevent chronic diseases, heart disease and Alzheimer’s;

Omega-3: is an essential fatty acid found in fish, nuts and seeds. It can reduce the risk of heart disease, inflammation and even depression;

Probiotics: These are beneficial bacteria found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut. They help balance intestinal flora and can improve digestion, immunity and mental health;

Prebiotics: these are fibers found in foods such as garlic, onion, artichoke, asparagus and green banana biomass. They feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut, improving gut health and nutrient absorption.

Green Tea: Contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce the risk of chronic disease and improve brain health.

Benefits of functional foods

1. Provide essential nutrients: Functional foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. These substances help keep the body healthy and functioning properly, supporting vital functions such as cell growth, development and repair.

2. Help prevent chronic disease: Diet is an important factor in preventing heart conditions, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer. Nutritional foods are usually rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce the risk of these diseases.

3. Boost Energy and Vitality: Functional options provide your body with the energy and nutrients it needs to function properly, increase energy levels, improve cognitive function, and help maintain good mental health.

4. Improve digestion: some foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, are rich in fibers that help maintain intestinal health and the regularity of the digestive tract.

5. Strengthen the immune system: Many functional foods are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help strengthen the immune system and protect the body against disease and infection.

6. Help with weight loss: Nutritional foods, especially those rich in fiber and protein, can help increase satiety and reduce appetite, which can help you lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.

7. Increase longevity: the relationship between functional diet and longevity is direct, as proper nutrition can help prevent chronic diseases and increase life expectancy.

