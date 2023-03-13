Indigenous health district in Roraima has new coordinator

The Ministry of Health appointed the new coordinator of the Special Indigenous Health District East (DSEI-Leste), in Roraima. The name of the professor and municipal secretary of Health of Uiramutã, Zelandes Alberto Patamona, was published in this Monday’s (13th) edition of the Official Diary of the Union (GIVE), in ordinance signed by minister Nísia Trindade. Patamona was an indication of the natives themselves. The East DSEI operates in the provision of health services to indigenous peoples of the ethnic groups present in the state, with the exception of the Yanomami, who have their own health district, the DSEI-Yanomami. The unit was uncoordinated.

The nomination took place on the same day that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated in the 52nd General Assembly of the Indigenous Peoples of Roraima, in the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land, located in the northern region of the state, between the borders with Venezuela and Guyana.

more doctors

The Ministry of Health announced a 51.5% increase in the number of doctors in the special health districts of Indigenous Health (Dseis). The action will be achieved by calling 117 exchange students, who are Brazilian doctors trained abroad, from the Mais Médicos Project for Brazil. According to the folder, they will be distributed in 29 of the 34 DSEIs, 14 of which exclusively for Yanomami territory (DSEI-Yanomami), which is facing an emergency health situation.

Currently, the country’s special health districts have 227 professionals working.

