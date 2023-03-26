Funko closes down large parts of Mondo’s operations

It is now almost a year since the figure manufacturer Funko bought up the designer house Mondo in an attempt to give its brand a little more flair. But apparently things have not gone according to plan, because now the company announces that they plan to shut down almost all of Mondo’s operations. The Texas-based studio, which has become famous for its magnificent movie posters and vinyl records, is therefore facing a very uncertain future and only the record production and their merch will remain.

If you own one or more of their movie posters, then you need to hold onto them a little extra tightly. For a few more, it won’t be much, that’s for sure. According to The Wrap who first reported on the closure, the disc production is also in danger and it may very well be that Funko chooses to close down all operations and just keep the brand, 20 years of history straight down into the grave. Terribly boring.

Do you own any Mondo stuff?