Funko Pop collectors trade plastic figures for two Cadillac Escalades

It’s hardly a secret that almost all Funko Pop figures are just about worthless from a collector’s perspective. The definition of mass produced plastic but even in an ocean of trash there are diamonds. A few, hideous, terrifyingly unusual figures that in collectors’ circles go for downright insane prices and not least then the almost mythical ‘Freddy Venom’ which was only available in limited quantities at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

So valuable are they, in fact, that a collector recently traded two brand new Cadillac Escalades for six Venom figures, and no, this is not a belated April Fool’s joke. For reference, it can be mentioned that each of the Cadillac carts is valued at approximately SEK 800,000. Now, moreover, Funko-Venom has actually decreased a bit in value, when it was at its worst they were sold for between 50,000 and 80,000 kroner each.

Do you have any valuable plastic figurines at home?