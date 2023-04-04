Havas Media Group acquired a majority stake in Noise Digital

With this acquisition, Havas Media Group strengthens its North American footprint while expanding its expertise in digital performance and data technology. Noise Digital will keep its brand and will integrate into Havas Media Group North America, led by Noah Vardon, President of Havas Media Canada, and Greg Walsh, CEO of Havas Media North America.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that Noise Digital represents an exciting growth opportunity for Havas Media Group in North America and internationally. He added that Noise Digital is a market leader in Canada with a highly experienced performance team and a diverse client base spanning several verticals.

Noise Digital

Founded in 1998 by Trevor Carr, Noise Digital is a performance, data, and analytics agency group that helps brands make better strategic investment decisions and capitalize on data-informed, consumer-centric media buying strategies that unlock new opportunities and brand experiences across various sectors such as Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment, Travel, and Healthcare.

Noah Vardon, President of Havas Media Canada, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating that Trevor, Louise, and their team share similar values and mission to drive strong performance, long-standing client relationships, and prioritize the employee experience. He added that the agency’s digital reputation and work speak volumes in terms of their level of expertise, which further boosts Havas Media Group’s performance capabilities across North America, strengthening their national presence and team within Canada.

Over the years, Noise Digital has been recognized as best in class by numerous industry award programs, including Cannes Lions, Canadian Marketing Association, MarCom Awards, and more, through a relentless focus on helping clients maximize the ever-expanding opportunities that data and technology provide.

Trevor Carr, Founder and CEO of Noise Digital, also expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying that it’s an exciting time for the agency’s growth, and they want to continue unlocking expanded tools and resources in Canada and globally for their clients. He added that Havas Media’s focus on ethical, meaningful, and creative media leadership in a rapidly changing media environment is a bold way forward.

The acquisition of Noise Digital by Havas Media Group is a strategic move that expands Havas Media Group’s North American footprint and enhances its expertise in digital performance and data technology. The acquisition presents an exciting growth opportunity for Havas Media Group, and the addition of Noise Digital’s highly experienced performance team and diverse client base will undoubtedly strengthen Havas Media Group’s performance capabilities across North America and beyond.

