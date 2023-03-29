Naughty Dog: the studio gives very good news on its upcoming games

Naughty Dog is undoubtedly one of the most popular studios in the video game market. All with few licenses, unlike some of its competitors. After Crash Bandicootits last two IPs, Uncharted et The Last of Us, propelled the development studio into another sphere. Naughty Dog productions all arouse a lot of expectation among fans. Latest example, the PC version of The Last of Us Part I, which has just been released. Well, its launch completely put players off because of too many bugs, but that’s another story. Even the still unannounced games from Naughty Dog are talked about and regularly rumored. On the sidelines of the launch of The Last of Us Part I on PC, the studio discusses its future to reassure players.

Naughty Dog’s next productions will be released on PlayStation and PC

On its official blog, Naughty Dog welcomes the release of The Last of Us Part I on PC. The studio talks more generally about the creation of the license The Last of Us, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary next June. Naughty Dog also talks about the direction the studio will take for the years to come.

Rest assured, PlayStation and PC players, we can’t wait to tell you more, whether you prefer a DualSense controller or a keyboard and mouse. Developing for both platforms allows us to incorporate lessons learned on either platform into the overall design of our games. Sharing our stories and experiences on PS5 as well as PC is something Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support in the future.

© Sony

The American studio thoroughly on The Last of Us Factions?

This is confirmation that the studio will continue to develop games available on PlayStation and PC. Games have always been Uncharted et The Last of Us appear first on Sony consoles and should continue to do so. Despite this, PC gamers will surely be happy to know that they won’t be sidelined. Well, the California developer does not go so far as to give information on the multiplayer of its multiplayer game The Last of Us Factions. Even less on a potential return ofUncharted, despite some rumors about a sequel to the adventures of Nathan Drake. For now, fans will have to make do with that.