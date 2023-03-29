Steven Yeun is enthusiastic about entering the MCU | Pop culture

The actor steven yeunOscar nominee for the film Minarihas announced to see another movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (mcu). The personage that she will interpret will not remain unsuccessful, secondo how much reportedwill be part of the cast of the next film of the thunderboltsjoin Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

Steven Yeun to join the MCU

In an exclusive interview with Total Film, Yeun expressed his enthusiasm for the project, defining it as a new life and a great opportunity to reach a vast audience.

Mi sento bene, I sound enthusiastic. I soon felt a nuova sifida. I feel fortunate to be able to be part of a project in degree of raggiungere così tante persone.

Steven Yeun in The Walking Dead

Steven Yeun is not the first volta who participates in the production of grosso caliber, the actor is famously famous thanks to his role of Glenn in the television series the walking dead, who has interpreted per sei stagioni. Yeun has infatti said to think about that period of her career and has revealed that her character has insigned an important lezione di vita. Secondo l’attore, il suo ruolo di Glenn gli has shown that his life is valid without necessarily offering any value or service to others. Scherzando he aggiunge che c’è voluta un’apocalisse per capirlo.

The Walking Dead TV series

TV series the walking dead It was broadcast for the first time in 2010 on the AMC television network, negli Stati Uniti and almost in contemporanea in Italy on Sky. This series is based on the same name as the creator of Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, and follows the rise of a group of superheroes in a post-apocalyptic world invaded by zombies. L’obbiettivo dei protagonistis è uno, cercarare luoghi sicuri e combattere con tutte le loro forze gli zombie e altri sopravvissuti. The series has had an immediate success and has been continued by several seasons, other than various spin-offs and films. The Walking Dead is a cultural phenomenon, it has influenced popular culture, and it is freely available for viewing in the piattaforma streaming Disney Plus.

