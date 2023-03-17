XGIMI Halo+: the big schermo ovunque ti trovi | Tom’s Hardware

XGIMI è un’azienda specialized in the progettazione and costruzione di proiettori e laser TV, particularly pay attention to indications with products of higher quality than specific ones of mercato, as per example that of the portable production.

Nel corso degli anni, i prodotti dell’azienda hanno raccolto oltre quaranta international awardtra cui EISA Best Buy Projector, CES Best Innovation Red Dot Design and Good Design.

The XGIMI family dei proiettori portatili includes quattro diversi prodotti e Halo+ Rappresenta il top grazie all’abbondanza di funzioni advance che guarantiscono massima qualità di visione e utilizzo semplice in ogni circostanza.

Il proiettore has a body with vertical prevalence and dimensions davvero compatte: the plant is about 12 x 14 cm, while its height exceeds about 17 cm. Also the weight, of 1.6 kg, is content and allows for a very unusual portability for a device of this type.

elegant and discreet

The design is modern and very elegant; non stupide che questo prodotto abbia fatto incetta di premi, tra cui alcuni dei più ambiti riconoscimenti legati al design industrialeas the Red Dot Design Award and the Good Design Award.

If it is not suitable for the object, we can exchange it for an intelligent voice assistant or a wireless speaker; for this purpose, Halo+ also offers a audio playback function Without wires through Bluetooth.

The production system is basato sulla technology DLP, with a 0.33” DMD specchi system and native Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels); The Led lamp has an estimated life of 25,000 hours and a luminosity of 900 ANSI Lumen.

Halo+ has a ratio of 1.2:1 projection, which may allow raggiungere a diagonale di 100 pollici at a distance just over 2.5 m: If it is perfectly compatible with the dimensions of the middle rooms of the rooms, it can be used with success even for all the room to gather inside the office, taking advantage of the extreme flexibility of the connections.

Inside the body of the protector if there is also a 60 Wh battery, which is guaranteed an autonomy of use of 2 hours Without bisogno neppure di connettere il proiettore all’alimentazione. To complete the portability, Halo+ also offers an audio section, with two Harman/Kardon 5W white speakers.

Nella confezione is present a remote control to easily control the projector Also, I don’t know if I found my dream immediately vicinanze; The accessory also supports Google Assistant and allows you to send Halo+ voice commands with the simple press of a button.

With and without fili

Even if the device can work in total autonomy, Don’t let us know about the external connections: on the rear panel there is an HDMI port and a Usb port, which has added support for wireless Wi-Fi dual band and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. There is no connection to the audio output, in 3.5 mm mini jack format.

Halo+ è Basate your Android TV, which offers a modern interface and a rich app endowment, customizable and incrementable at will. The endowment includes almost all the app in the community and the presence of the store consenting to expand the offer at will, adding for example the streaming functions for the content coming from the palinsesti Tv.

The presence of Android also allows you to enjoy the functions of wireless connections, with the Chromecast support and Airscreen; If you can send video, images and sound colonna directly from a smartphone (Android or iOS), no need to be physically connected and due devices.

speed setting

Halo+ offers the ISA automatic configuration technology (Intelligent Screen Adaptation), which simplifies the initial setting of the projector: a non-return convenience, especially considering that the portability of the device allows it to be easily positioned and placed in diverse environments.

This technology Automatically aligns the image projected to the wall o allo schermo, individuali ostacoli presenti nel campo di proiezione (per esempio quadri o finestre sulla parete) and avoid resizing the schermo, correct the perspective and guarantee the perfect messa a fuoco delle immagini, il tutto no bisogno dell’intervento dell’ utente.

Note also the prompt response: the tempo di accensione (from stand-by) is pari a soli sei secondia low value that guarantees usability similar to that of a traditional television.

X-Vue 2.0 image processor It offers some advanced functions, such as motion compensation, brightness adjustment based on artificial intelligence, evolutionary noise reduction algorithms and chromatic shifting; Regarding image quality, Halo+ also supports HDR 10 seconds.

Non lame neppure a modalità dedicated to the video giocatori, che lower the latency to 26.5 ms to guarantee a playful experience of high life.

Attiva SpA, distributor of XGIMI products in Italy, has announced an agreement with Mediaworld for allestire un’area esperienziale (which will last until 2 April) where if you can see and touch this technology with your hand inside the Milan business in viale Certosa, 29; chi abita o lavora nel capoluogo lombardo potrà quindi vedere con i propri occhi e provare in prima persona i prodotti dell’azienda.