Suddenly it happens – the ai image creator Midjourney in a new version

Midjourney version 5 is here. An alpha version has been released to testers who subscribe to the Midjourney service via Discord, reports Ars Technica.

According to users who have already started testing the new version, Midjourney version 5 has gotten a lot better at creating photorealistic images, even though it was only a few months since version 4 was released in November and version 3 in August. For example, Julie Wieland tested generating images with the same instruction in all three versions: “a muscular barbarian with weapons beside a CRT television set, cinematic, 8K, studio lighting”.

The results with the new version are striking. Where version 3 had blurry, indistinct figures and version 2 a barbarian who looked like a toy rather than a human, version 5 has lifelike people who look like they came straight from the set of a new Conan movie.

Several users note that the new version can generate hands with the correct number of fingers and natural appearance.

Other improvements compared to version 4 are twice the resolution, wider style repertoire, less unwanted text and clearer control via the instructions.