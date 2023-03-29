“I saw people’s anger”: influencer Polska justifies her mobilization against pension reform

The influencer has been mobilizing against pension reform for a few days. The young woman explains this Wednesday on BFMTV her participation in the social movement, while some of her publications have been mocked.

“Forms versus Reform.” After being mocked on various television sets, the influencer Polska spoke on BFMTV about her commitment against pension reform.

“I don’t see why I couldn’t demonstrate. I’m also a citizen (…) Everyone demonstrates the way they want,” replied the one who describes herself as a “committed bitch”.

You “buzz positive”

For the past few days, Polska and another influencer, Tootatis, have been posting demonstration videos that have caused a lot of reaction. Friday, in the Quotidien program on TMC, a columnist described them as influencers “famous for having been rejected because of their neckline deeper than the hole of the Social Security”, arousing the indignation of social networks.

Beyond the mockery, thanks to her videos on her social networks – bringing together several hundred thousand people – the young woman hopes to “represent the people and encourage young people to take to the streets”.

“I can’t ignore what’s going on, I’ve seen people’s anger,” she said on our antenna.

She also said that she did not want to derive any personal benefit from her actions: “It’s positive buzz, noise to mobilize young people.” According to her, during the tenth day of inter-union mobilization, during which she again demonstrated in Paris, several young people approached her to tell her that she had been at the origin of their presence in the street.

“I’m thinking of the workers, the masons, all the people who have arduous jobs,” concluded Polska, who could “soon” meet union officials.