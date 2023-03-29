Valheim gets Balanced Mode with 40 frames per second and 1440p for Xbox Series X

Valheim has become a huge success for PC, helping over ten million players fulfill their dreams of becoming a marauding Viking. Earlier this month it was also released for Xbox Series S/X, and now this version has been upgraded.

I the patch list can we read that Iron Gate added something they call Balanced Modewhich is a new graphics setting “with 40 FPS and 1440p on Series X and 900p on Series S”. However, this requires a screen with 40 frames per second support, but you won’t be able to select the option if you don’t have it, so there’s no risk of making a mistake.

The patch also includes other things, but it’s mainly various bug fixes and general improvements. The patch also adds a solution on the Xbox world reset bug.