Xbox imagines a future controller with touch screen and connection to social networks

Last December, the GameRant site mentioned the filing of an intriguing patent from Microsoft concerning a controller equipped with a touch screen. While Microsoft presented two new colors for its Xbox Elite Series 2 pad yesterday, a new patent filing once again caught our attention and the concept seems clearer than at the end of last year.

A touch screen intended to display the player’s performance

It is once again the journalists of GameRant who tell us about filing a patent since Microsoft has just filed a new one and the controller in question would be much more versatile than what we might have thought last December.

The drawing presented shows us an even more imposing screen on which the player could follow his performance in each game. It would also be possible to record personalized loadings and to connect to social networks directly on the controller which would itself be connected to an external application, probably on a smartphone.

It’s hard to know where these projects are at now and what the added value would be for us, the players. Nevertheless, it is interesting to say that Microsoft is working on new concepts intended to improve our user experience and this patent is only one example among many others. Some recent Microsoft patents focus on improving older games through a new cloud-based streaming service, for example. In any case, Microsoft intends to evolve its proposal on the side of the pads to better compete with Sony, which has been innovating for a while in this sector.