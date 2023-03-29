Various reports reveal that Twitch has more than 25 million registered users and more than seven million active content creators.

Currently, Ibai Llanos, organizer of the Kings League, is one of the streamers most popular on Twitch and has a wide audience in Mexico.

Ronaldinho recently “signed” for the Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué tournament and his debut was a success on the Amazon platform.

Just a few days ago, at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, ​​the final of the Kings League took place, the 7-a-side soccer tournament organized by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué that, since the beginning of the year, managed to position itself as one of the most viewed content on Twitch.

The success of Twitch is no longer a secret, the Amazon platform that, since its inception, managed to establish itself as one of the most relevant spaces for those who dedicate themselves and wish to dedicate themselves to the work of Content Creator.

In this sense, it can be said that Twitch, together with TikTok, is one of the winning platforms of the pandemic, adding more than 26 million registered users, of which there are approximately nine million content creators, Twitch is undoubtedly one of the winning platforms in the pandemic.

And it is that, ultimately, social practices have been modified since the arrival of the pandemic, which is why, In Mexico alone, it is estimated that by 2021 there were already 76.7 million Mexicans who were members of the community gamersix percent more than in 2020.

For the sector, of course, Twitch represented a way to generate income in a period in which millions of people lost their jobs; However, according to the latest news from the Amazon platform, everything indicates that the relationship with its streamers could be severely affected.

This Ronaldinho charged for playing the Kings League

Not long ago it was announced that the Brazilian Ronaldinho would be one of the star signings of the Kings League, joining the names of Sergio “Kun” Agüero and the Mexican Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

2023, as is well known, arrived with a new soccer tournament that, to tell the truth, drew a lot of attention from the Internet community and, incidentally, from a considerable part of soccer society.

The Kings League, in fact, started on the right foot, positioning itself as the most viewed content on Twitch during the month of January and now, a few days after the final of the same, it once again caused a stir on the platform, to the bring together more than 92,000 people to Spotify Camp Nou, in addition to collecting 1.1 million viewers.

Now, as part of this “boom” generated by the Kings League, the payment Ronaldinho received for his participation in the tournament final was announced, which was 70 euros (1,373 Mexican pesos).

Although it might seem that it is a tiny sum, the reality is that this is the salary that all the players in the Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué tournament earn. A few weeks ago, according to what the platform revealed Reliefthe regulation establishes that all players must earn the same for each game.

Now read: