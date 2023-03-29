The SELL changes thinking head

If the name of PLAION does not have the same resonance with the general public as Bethesda or Warner Bros., it is still one of the heavyweights of the video game industry. The German media group has branches in Europe and North America, and is responsible for the distribution of strong titles such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Atelier Ryza 3 or Dead Island 2. The arrival of James Rebours, General Manager of PLAION France at the head of SELL consolidates PLAION’s position on the French and European video game landscape.

Add a pinch of SELL

It is after 6 years at the head of the Syndicate that Julie Chalmette bows out to leave her place to James Rebours. The new President began his mandate by welcoming the major role played by Julie Chalmette in the industry in recent years: “I would like to thank and salute, on behalf of the members of SELL, the remarkable work of Julie Chalmette during these six years. Our industry, whose DNA is permanent change, demonstrates dynamism and a capacity limitless anticipation. Our mission will be to respond to the emerging challenges that await it while enrolling it in a sustainable development, creating many opportunities.”

Julie Chalmette, who remains a member of the Syndicate’s Board of Directors, has faced many challenges during her three consecutive mandates, and has marked the industry with her progressive vision of the sector, by taking part in strong commitments. THE official press release mentions some of her major achievements: co-founder of the Women in Games France associative movement in 2017 alongside Audrey Leprince, we also owe her the return of Paris Games Week in 2022. The General Manager of Bethesda France received “for (her) exemplary career as a female model role (..) in 2019, from the hands of the Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, the insignia of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.”

His successor, James Rebours, is a veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the video game industry. After having cut his teeth at Infogrames, Konami and Monte Cristo, he held the position of manager of SEGA Spain and SEGA Germany. In 2019, it becomes “Managing Director France & European Business Development Director” for PLAION. For now, the mandate of James Rebours seems to be part of a continuation of the actions carried out by Julie Chalmette: “it intends to continue and develop the work and actions carried out, to continue to amplify the influence and recognition of the video game industry“. He has already committed to supporting the development of Paris Games Week, and to promoting French economic forces and structures on an international scale.