Games, schedules and starters: Watch Randy Arozarena and the Mexicans live on MLB Opening Day

The countdown to the Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season It is about to end and with it, we will be able to see several Mexicans in action. Several Mexican baseball players excelled during the World Baseball Classic and reached the semifinals, surprising millions of fans of the beautiful game.
However, the Mexicans have been standing out in the MLB for a long time, which is why they are more excited for 2023. On the mound, offensively or defensively, Mexico boasts several specialists who have gradually gained ground in their teams .
For example, Julio Urías was champion of the World Series and left the closer’s job to become a starter for the Dodgers. After two seasons, manager Dave Roberts chose him to start the game against Arizona corresponding to Opening Day of MLB.
Among the 30 pitchers who will star in the first duels of the year, “Culichi” is the only Mexican; however, there will be other representatives in different positions on the diamond. Randy Arozarena made the fans fall in love, so interest in the Tampa Bay Rays will surely grow.
And despite the fact that some players were not part of the roster of the Mexican National Team, they remain important pieces in their teams. So in order not to lose detail about the Opening Day of the MLB, we leave you all the details about the return of the Mexicans to the activity.
The Mexicans who could play on the MLB Opening Day
Though nothing is set in stone, there are several Mexicans with great possibilities of playing on Opening Day of the MLB. Some like Randy Arozarena, Luis Urías, Alex Verdugo and Alejandro Kirk are usually starters, but there are more looking for a space.
|Name
|Equipment
|Position
|Julio Urías
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Pitcher
|Randy Arozarena
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Left gardener
|Isaac Walls
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Third base
|Luis Cessa
|Cincinnati Reds
|Pitcher
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Catcher
|Giovanny Gallegos
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Pitcher
|Luis Urías
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Infielder
|Javier Assad
|Chicago Cubs
|Pitcher
|Ramon Urías
|Baltimore Orioles
|Infielder
|Jose Urquidy
|Houston Astros
|Pitcher
|Joey Meneses
|Washington Nationals
|First base
|Andres Muñoz
|Seattle Mariners
|Pitcher
Broadcast, schedules and starters for the start of the 2023 season
|Local
|Visitor
|openers
|Time*
|Where to see**
|Yankees
|Giants
|Gerrit Cole vs Logan Webb
|11:05 hours
|MLB.TV
Star+
|Nationals
|Braves
|Patrick Corbin vs Max Fried
|11:05 hours
|MLB.TV
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Gibson
|12:10 hours
|MLB.TV
|Cubs
|Brewers
|Marcus Stroman vs Corbin Burnes
|12:20 hours
|MLB.TV
|Rays
|tigers
|Shane McClanahan vs. Eduardo Rodriguez
|13:10 hours
|MLB.TV
|Rangers
|Phillies
|Jacob deGrom vs Aaron Nola
|2:05 pm
|MLB.TV
|Reds
|Pirates
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|2:10 pm
|MLB.TV
|Royals
|Twins
|Zack Greinke vs. Pablo Lopez
|2:10 pm
|MLB.TV
|Cardinals
|Blue Jays
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|2:10 pm
|MLB.TV
|Parents
|Rockies
|Blake Snell vs German Marquez
|2:10 pm
|MLB.TV
|Marlins
|Mets
|Sandy Alcántara vs Max Scherzer
|2:10 pm
|MLB.TV
|Astros
|White Sox
|Framber Valdez vs. Dylan Cease
|17:08 hours
|MLB.TV
|Athletics
|Angels
|Kyle Muller vs Shohei Ohtani
|20:07 hours
|MLB.TV
|Dodgers
|Diamondbacks
|Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen
|8:10 pm
|MLB.TV
|Mariners
|Guardians
|Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber
|20:10 hours
|MLB.TV
**Schedule subject to change
