Games, schedules and starters: Watch Randy Arozarena and the Mexicans live on MLB Opening Day

The countdown to the Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season It is about to end and with it, we will be able to see several Mexicans in action. Several Mexican baseball players excelled during the World Baseball Classic and reached the semifinals, surprising millions of fans of the beautiful game.

However, the Mexicans have been standing out in the MLB for a long time, which is why they are more excited for 2023. On the mound, offensively or defensively, Mexico boasts several specialists who have gradually gained ground in their teams .

For example, Julio Urías was champion of the World Series and left the closer’s job to become a starter for the Dodgers. After two seasons, manager Dave Roberts chose him to start the game against Arizona corresponding to Opening Day of MLB.

Julio Urías will be the starting pitcher with the Dodgers on Opening Day 2023 of the MLB / Getty Images

Among the 30 pitchers who will star in the first duels of the year, “Culichi” is the only Mexican; however, there will be other representatives in different positions on the diamond. Randy Arozarena made the fans fall in love, so interest in the Tampa Bay Rays will surely grow.

And despite the fact that some players were not part of the roster of the Mexican National Team, they remain important pieces in their teams. So in order not to lose detail about the Opening Day of the MLB, we leave you all the details about the return of the Mexicans to the activity.

Randy Arozarena’s iconic celebration with Mexico / Getty Images

The Mexicans who could play on the MLB Opening Day

Though nothing is set in stone, there are several Mexicans with great possibilities of playing on Opening Day of the MLB. Some like Randy Arozarena, Luis Urías, Alex Verdugo and Alejandro Kirk are usually starters, but there are more looking for a space.

Name Equipment Position Julio Urías Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays Left gardener Isaac Walls Tampa Bay Rays Third base Luis Cessa Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Giovanny Gallegos St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Luis Urías Milwaukee Brewers Infielder Javier Assad Chicago Cubs Pitcher Ramon Urías Baltimore Orioles Infielder Jose Urquidy Houston Astros Pitcher Joey Meneses Washington Nationals First base Andres Muñoz Seattle Mariners Pitcher

Broadcast, schedules and starters for the start of the 2023 season

Local Visitor openers Time* Where to see** Yankees Giants Gerrit Cole vs Logan Webb 11:05 hours MLB.TV

Star+ Nationals Braves Patrick Corbin vs Max Fried 11:05 hours MLB.TV Red Sox Orioles Corey Kluber vs Kyle Gibson 12:10 hours MLB.TV Cubs Brewers Marcus Stroman vs Corbin Burnes 12:20 hours MLB.TV Rays tigers Shane McClanahan vs. Eduardo Rodriguez 13:10 hours MLB.TV Rangers Phillies Jacob deGrom vs Aaron Nola 2:05 pm MLB.TV Reds Pirates Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller 2:10 pm MLB.TV Royals Twins Zack Greinke vs. Pablo Lopez 2:10 pm MLB.TV Cardinals Blue Jays Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah 2:10 pm MLB.TV Parents Rockies Blake Snell vs German Marquez 2:10 pm MLB.TV Marlins Mets Sandy Alcántara vs Max Scherzer 2:10 pm MLB.TV Astros White Sox Framber Valdez vs. Dylan Cease 17:08 hours MLB.TV Athletics Angels Kyle Muller vs Shohei Ohtani 20:07 hours MLB.TV Dodgers Diamondbacks Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen 8:10 pm MLB.TV Mariners Guardians Luis Castillo vs Shane Bieber 20:10 hours MLB.TV *Central Mexico hours

**Schedule subject to change

Opening Day de la MLB – Foto: Getty Images

