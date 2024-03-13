Gang dismantled in Spain after robberies at Falcao and Rodrygo’s homes

MADRID.- The Spanish police announced this Wednesday the dismantling of a gang that carried out robberies in luxury homes in the Madrid area, including those of footballers. Radamel Falcao y Rodrygo Goes, and the arrest of its six members.

The group is blamed for “eight home robberies committed since July 2022” in homes in luxury developments in Madrid and several neighboring towns, the national police explained in a statement.

Police sources explained to AFP that among the victims of the robberies are the Colombian Falcao, from Rayo Vallecano, and the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes, from the Real Madrid, without wanting to specify if there are more footballers affected.

To choose their targets, the thieves “turned to social networks, studying photographs and videos that the athletes and their entourage published from inside their homes,” the statement explains.}

This content on social networks helped them identify valuable objects and their location, but it also informed them “when” the owners “were absent from their homes.”

This information was complemented by visits to the exterior of the home, to check the security systems and see the best entry routes.

The detainees are suspected of eight crimes of robbery with force, a robbery with violence or intimidation, document falsification and money laundering, among others. The judge ordered the imprisonment of three of them.

The robbery that put the police on the gang’s trail was committed in May 2023 in the town of Alcobendas, in which luxury watches and jewelry, mainly worth approximately 500,000 euros ($546,000), were taken.

During the arrests, the police seized ten watches, jewelry, more than 3,300 euros in cash ($3,600) and two compressed air pistols.

