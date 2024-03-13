Still a mama’s boy! Aroldis Chapman shares a fun moment with her mother

The Cuban baseball player Aroldis Chapman He has shared a funny video in the stories section of his Instagram profile that demonstrates the good relationship he has with his mother.

And the bond between mother and son is still as latent as the first day, since the 36-year-old baseball player still jokes about wanting to touch his mother’s chest as if he were a child again.

Aroldis was with his mother lying on the couch at home when he began to bother his mother while touching her breasts like he used to do when he was little.

The baseball player’s father, who was recording the funny moment, tells him: “You’re too old for that now”. Laughing, her mother tells the anecdote of how she had to make Aroldis sleep alone from the age of two because she still wanted to breastfeed.

It’s no secret that the Major League star loves spending time at home with his parents. On more than one occasion she has shared quality moments spent with them on her Instagram account.

One of the last were the videos he published in his stories while he cooked with his father and danced to some of the musical hits of the Cuban duo Gente de Zona.