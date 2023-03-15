Garbage collectors’ strike in Paris: the town hall claims not to have the power to requisition the strikers

Opposed to the pension reform, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo supports the social movement of garbage collectors.

In the midst of a strike by Parisian garbage collectors, the town hall of Paris and the Ministry of the Interior pass the buck. While the government is calling for a requisition of striking personnel, the town hall of Paris retorts this Wednesday that it does not have the power to do so, franceinfo learned from the entourage of the socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin instructed the Paris police chief to ask the town hall to requisition resources to evacuate the thousands of tons of garbage accumulated on the sidewalks of the capital. According to those around Anne Hidalgo, the municipality has not yet received a request from the state. The former socialist candidate for the presidential election maintains in any case that she does not have the power to requisition the garbage collectors, nor does she intend to ask the State to act in this sense.

Opposed to the pension reform, Anne Hidalgo indeed supports the social movement of garbage collectors started a week ago. During a telephone conversation with Gérald Darmanin on Tuesday, the mayor of Paris advised the Minister of the Interior to favor dialogue rather than to force through, according to information from franceinfo.