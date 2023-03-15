"I'm lost...": Florie Galli (Large families) shares her doubts about her professional retraining

Florie Galli de Large families: life in XXL, confides in her daily life and reveals to her subscribers that she is frankly thinking of retraining professionally.
A change of direction for Florie Galli? The mother, known for a few years and her participation in the TF1 show Large families: life in XXL, saw her professional life turned upside down with the arrival of her children. “Avant, I worked in an accounting firm and auditor. I did all the legal part of the companies. When I got pregnant with the triplets, I had to end it, because it was getting too much to handle. And I left my career behind me!“, she confided in the columns of Entertainment TVa little over a year ago.
“I would like to retrain professionally“
Today mother of five toddlers, Bastien’s wife would consider resuming a professional activity. In particular because his youngest son will also be schooled at the next school year. But Florie Galli is obviously not certain of wanting to reconnect with her activities in the field of public accounting. In a long story published on her Instagram account, this Tuesday, March 14, 2023, she shares her doubts with her subscribers: “I’m wondering if I want to go back to my job before (…) No, I wouldn’t go back to my old job. I’ll explain why later. I think you’ll find out soon”she first mysteriously launched, before revealing: “I would like to convert professionally to work with children. But there too, I am lost in front of all the training that exists and all the trades. Honestly, I would like to know more“, she explained, still looking for a specific path to take.
Funny atmosphere at the Galli…
If Florie Galli’s projects are still unclear – at least for her subscribers – the influencer also opens up on “l‘stressful atmosphere’ who reigns in her house at the moment…”Bastien is preparing a competition for his work, and suddenly, it’s a bit tense“, she claimed, promising that she was trying”a little bit of (clearing) your mind and seeing further, but sometimes it’s a bit complicated“, she regretted.