How can the exemption of water payment be processed?

The lack of water was a constant for many residents of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada during the summer and the board of the Water Authority (ADA) resolved to exempt affected residents from paying for the service. In that sense, it was specified that users who were affected by the interruption of supply during January, February and March may not pay the rates.

“It will be in cases where the interruption of the water supply has been verified through the administrative mechanisms of this body”they stressed from the ADA.

In this sense, it was reported that on Monday, March 20, a “window” period of five business days will be opened for users to bring complaints of supply interruptions to the agency in those months. “During this period, there will be a headquarters in Berisso to receive complaints. In La Plata, complaints will be received at the Water Authority”the authorities indicated. It only remains for the Buenos Aires government to approve the resolution, something that will happen in the next few hours.

The decision was made after a meeting of the ADA board of directors with the aim of finding solutions to the problem of lack of water. The president of the organization, Héctor Olivera, and his vice president, Damián Costamagna, participated in the meeting. Provincial deputy Lucia Iañez and her respective peers, Ariel Archanco and Juan Malpeli, were also present. Also the councilors from La Plata Guillermo Cara, Paula Lambertini, Yanina Lamberti, Ana Negrete and Juan Granillo Fernández; the councilors of Berisso, Gabriel Marotte, Martina Drkos, Miriam Larrañaga, Antonio Ligari, Sergio Rolón, Jorge Suárez, Marcela Herrera, Carla Domínguez, Mariana Miño and Nadina Brizzi.

Finally, it is worth noting that at the meeting President Olivera and the Director of Technical Control, Robert Cecottithey shared the analysis and the projected line of action to meet the demand of the claims made by those who saw the supply interrupted.

As reported by 0221.com.ar, residents from different parts of La Plata and the region made a large number of demonstrations on public roads to claim the lack of water in the midst of high temperatures. They also asked the Province to declare a water emergency in the region.