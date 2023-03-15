Garbage collectors’ strike: the government blames the town hall of Paris

More than 7,600 tons of waste cluttered the sidewalks of the capital this Wednesday, March 15. And according to the government, the person responsible for all these evils is none other than Anne Hidalgo. The mayor of Paris has indeed shown her support for the strike movement against the pension reform from the first actions.

Through the voice of its spokesperson, the government thus accused the socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo of” impose “ to Parisians ” the results “ of his support for the strike movement. “Political responsibility lies with the mayor of Paris”said Olivier Véran, questioned after the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

The day before, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin instructed the Paris police chief to ask the town hall to “to requisition” means to evacuate garbage brandishing the health risk card. If the town hall “does not follow up on the requisition, the State will take its place” to evacuate the trash, we added in the entourage of Gérald Darmanin.

No requisition at this stage

The Minister Delegate for SMEs, Olivia Grégoire also pointed the finger at the town hall on Sunday. “The garbage is piling up but the town hall of Paris does not answer the call and persists in an ideological opposition in defiance of Parisians and its public service mission”, she then wrote in a tweet.

Beauvau affirms for his part that the request “was sent this (Wednesday) morning to the town hall”. “We have not received any requisition request at this stage”told AFP the entourage of the elected socialist.

Above all, the town hall “has no power” to requisition the strikers, reaffirms the entourage of Anne Hidalgo, who told Gérald Darmanin “that she did not intend to ask him to do so and advised him to favor dialogue rather than to force it”.

In a letter on Tuesday, the police headquarters nevertheless underlined, based on the General Code of Local Authorities, that “the town hall has the security police on the public highway”. It is therefore “within its competence to require a private company or to requisition the agents”adds the prefecture, which says it can ” in a second time “ give notice to the City to do so.

“Negotiation rather than a showdown”

If this procedure “remains unsuccessful, the prefect of police can replace himself” At the mayor, “in the event of an emergency when the observed or foreseeable breach of good order, health and public safety so requires”adds the prefecture.

This Wednesday morning, the socialist mayor reiterated her support for the social movement. “The government announces that it will ask for a requisition. I call on it for social dialogue, for negotiation rather than a showdown. He must withdraw his law which mistreats workers who perform jobs of absolute social utility”she wrote in a tweet.

The town hall of Paris has also planned to shorten the city council this Wednesday afternoon to allow elected officials who wish to be able to demonstrate against the pension reform.