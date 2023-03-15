Domestic employees: how much is paid for the cleaning hour since March

The workers included in the National Commission of Work in Private Houses will receive the last increase of the quarterly agreement

Women workers who carry out tasks related to domestic service have an increase of 4% in March 2023 according to the latest joint agreement of the National Commission for Work in Private Houses.

This 24% upgrade was granted as follows: in December there was an increase of 8%; in January, 7%; in February, 5%; and a last adjustment of 4%, scheduled for March.

Domestic employees: how are the salaries of March

In the same way that it happened with the increases of the last months, The new increase of 4% corresponding to the month of March will have to be paid from April until the 10th of said month.

The agreement made official in December by the National Commission for Work in Private Homes determined that the percentage increases be based on the amounts in force as of November 2022. In other words, as of next April the 24% four-month salary agreement for the domestic employees, concluding a parity year March 2022 – March 2023 with a total increase in salaries of 119.8 percent.

Domestic workers: how much is paid per hour since March

– Supervisor/a: Retired staff will earn $738 per hour and $92,099 per month; without withdrawal it will be $808 per hour and $102,588 per month.

– Personnel for specific tasks: Retired personnel will be paid $698.5 per hour and $85,565 per month; without withdrawal it will be $766 per hour and $95,248.5 per month.

– Landlords: They will charge $659.5 an hour and $83,482.5 a month.

– Assistance and Care of people: Retired staff will earn $659.5 an hour and $83,482.5 a month; without withdrawal it will be $738 per hour and $93,032.5 per month.

– Personnel for general tasks: Retired personnel will earn $611.5 an hour and $75,075 a month; without withdrawal it will be $659.5 per hour and $83,482.5 per month.

Domestic employment: how are the scales in March 2023

Domestic employment: extras

At the same time, the extras that domestic workers will have in their salaries are still valid:

– Additional for unfavorable zone equivalent to 30% over the minimum wages established for each category of employees who provide service in the provinces of La Pampa, Río Negro, Chubut, Neuquén, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands, or in the Patagones Party of the Province of Buenos Aires.

– Additional for seniority: it is calculated in a one-to-one relationship (1% for each year) that is also applied to the established minimum wages.

– The increase in wages caused domestic workers to earn 8% more than the Minimum Vital and Mobile Wage.

Domestic workers: what tasks does each category perform?

Supervisor/a

It is the personnel in charge of carrying out the coordination and control of the tasks carried out by two or more people under their charge. For example, a supervisor who controls the cleaning tasks of a group of employees.

Personnel for specific tasks

This category mainly includes cooks hired exclusively to carry out said work, as well as any other domestic task that requires special skills from the staff to be able to carry it out.

homemade

It refers to the personnel who provide tasks related to general care and the preservation of a home where they live due to the employment contract. It is the only category that is presumed without withdrawal.

The so-called “fifth category” or general tasks will charge $611.32 per hour and $75,074.56 per month in March

Assistance and care of people

Includes assistance and non-therapeutic care of people, such as: sick people, people with disabilities, children, adolescents, the elderly. This category is the one that determines the salary of a nanny or home caregivers (for example, a person who cares for the elderly).

Staff for general tasks

She is in charge of cleaning, washing, ironing, maintenance, preparation and cooking of meals and, in general, any other typical household task. It is the most used category, since it includes the domestic employee or maid who provides cleaning and maintenance services in family homes.