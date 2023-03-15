Lago Escondido: Larreta’s uncomfortable response to D’Alessandro’s trip

“Regarding the Lago Escondido episode, for which your minister (Marcelo D’Alessandro) asks for a license, in which a private company ends up inviting the trip…”, Diego Iglesias asked when Horacio Rodríguez Larreta cut him off on the subject.

“He paid for the trip, showed the invoice,” said the Buenos Aires head of government. However, the leaked chats clearly show that this ‘invoice’ was actually made after the trip.

There began a tense exchange between the journalist and the PRO presidential candidate, in which the Head of Government sought to close the issue because the Justice had not yet handed down a sentence.

It is that for the PRO, without media protection, it is very difficult to explain to the people why members of its political space have such a level of collusion with members of the judiciary and the most powerful corporations.