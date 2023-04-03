Garro 10 years after the flood: “What cannot happen to us is not having memory”

The mayor of La Plata, Julio Garro, shared a reflection on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the flood that marked the city. “We people from La Plata continue to walk together, forward, learning from what happened.”he said and added: “What cannot happen to us is not having memory.”

10 years have passed since the biggest tragedy we experienced in the City. Many things happened, but what cannot happen to us is not having memory. #2ofApril10Years – Julio Garro (@JulioGarro) April 1, 2023

“Ten years have passed and the pain has not passed, but in these ten years many things have happened: we went from improvisation to having a municipal SAME, a specialized civil protection team and a model climate emergency center,” emphasized the community chief.

Besides, stressed the execution of more than 40 kilometers of hydraulic works promoted by the Municipality in different areas of the District to facilitate water runoff, and also the early warning system made up of 26 weather stations and stream sensors. “We went from measuring the height of the streams with a stick to being the city, throughout the country, with more sensors that monitor storms,” ​​said the president, while emphasizing the reservoir that is advancing in Los Hornos. “When it is finished, it will contain as much water as 30 Olympic swimming pools,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the mayor from La Plata mentioned the second stage of the Flood Risk Reduction Plan projected together with the National University of La Plata (UNLP), which will include emergency action protocols. “We are going to take it to each neighbor, neighborhood by neighborhood, school by school,” he said.

“Today, we people from La Plata continue to walk together, forward, learning from what happened, because what cannot happen to us is not having memory”Garro concluded.