Google launches a “lowest price guaranteed” badge on US flights

New York, Apr 3 (EFE).- Google launched this Monday its “guaranteed lowest price badge” on Google Flights, a badge that means that the US company is sure that the price of a flight will not drop any further and that, if Google is wrong in its estimate, it promises to return the difference.

“If you booked one of these flights, we monitor the price every day until takeoff, and if there’s a price drop, we’ll automatically refund the difference to you in Google Pay,” said Jade Kessler, product manager on the Google Flights team. at a presentation event organized in New York.

At this time, these badges are only available for flights purchased through “book” on Google Flight and flights departing from the US, whether domestic or international.

It will be Google that will monitor the price of the flight every day until its departure and, if the price drops, the technology giant will return the difference to the buyer through Google Pay.

According to the company, the searches made by people in the US for these summer vacations – based on searches with dates between June and August 2023 – are: London first, followed by Cancun (Mexico), Paris, Orlando (USA), Rome, New York (USA) and Las Vegas (USA).

Another novelty that Google is launching today is a new way to search for hotels on mobile devices more easily.

Now, when Internet users enter their search patterns -such as location or price- for hotels, they will be able to see that information in a format similar to the stories on the Instagram social network.