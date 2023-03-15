Garro demanded that the users affected by the cuts be exempted from paying for electricity and water

The mayor of La Plata, Julio Garrodemanded to the provincial organisms that all users of the city who were affected by the interruption in the supply registered during the last days are exempted from the payment of electricity and drinking water.

“We demand that the provincial public service control agencies force ABSA and Edelap to exempt all users who in our city suffered service interruptions from paying the bill due to the poor performance of the providers”sentenced Garro.

The Communal Chief requested that the Buenos Aires Government establish this measure as a result of the serious problems caused to thousands of families in the city that have been affected by the interruption in the supply of electricity and drinking water in recent days.

In this context, the Municipality established tasks to deal with the emergency arising from the interruption of these services, with the distribution of drinking water in the neighborhoods affected by the cuts. As well as in schools and gardens in the city in order to avoid the interruption of classes.

It should be remembered that earlier this Tuesday, the board of the Water Authority (ADA) held a meeting with the aim of finding solutions to the problem of lack of water in At payment, Berisso y Ensenada. Within this framework, it was resolved exempt users from the areas affected by the interruption of service supply from paying fees during January, February and March.

“It will be in cases where the interruption of the water supply has been verified through the administrative mechanisms of this body”they stressed from the ADA.

In this sense, it was reported that on Monday, March 20, a “window” period of five business days will be opened for users to bring complaints of supply interruptions to the agency in those months. “During this period, there will be a headquarters in Berisso to receive complaints. In La Plata, complaints will be received at the Water Authority”the authorities indicated. It only remains for the Buenos Aires government to approve the resolution, something that will happen in the next few hours.