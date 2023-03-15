Annual General Meeting: Borealis boss Gangl not relieved

At a recent general meeting of the OMV plastics subsidiary Borealis, the CEO Thomas Gangl was refused discharge. According to a report in the weekly magazine “profil”, the reason should have been problems with two Borealis projects. On the one hand, the magazine mentions a construction project in Belgium in which allegations were made that workers had become victims of human trafficking.

On the other hand, technical problems are said to have occurred in a joint venture with the energy company Total. Borealis is 75 percent owned by OMV, the remaining 25 percent is held by the state oil company from Abu Dhabi, ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company).

In a statement to APA, OMV said: “For the time being, Borealis shareholders have not granted discharge to individual members of the company’s Management Board for the 2022 financial year. The Executive Board has been asked to submit information relevant to the decision on some projects.” No further details can be commented at the moment.