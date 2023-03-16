Generalized booing: he did not let a boy score a goal in the previous one and in the game he ate four

Hungary, preview of the second division match between MTK Budapest and DVTK Diosyor. Kickoff that will be unforgettable for 7-year-old Enok Varga as he ran with the ball from midfield to goal. But the visiting team’s goalkeeper, Zsombor Senkó -former Juventus- stopped his shot twice.

The outrage and booing at the Nándor Hidegkuti stadium was total, even the players looked at the scene in disbelief. Later in the game, the goalkeeper ate four goals -very celebrated by the way also on the nets- from MTK Budapest, which won 4-2.

somewhat happier ending

After the images traveled the world, the owner of the visiting team, Mátyás Magyar, apologized on behalf of his club and invited the young Énok – who plays and is a goalscorer for a team from his city – to witness the upcoming matches.