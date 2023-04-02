Generous in data and at a low price, this mobile plan is the one you need

It is no longer necessary today to pay a crazy sum to take advantage of a quality mobile plan. This is what this operator, who relies on SFR’s reliable and well-deployed network, is still demonstrating to us today.

Therefore the Syma operator offers you its 30GB mobile plan at the ridiculous price of only 6.99 euros per month. There are no surprises here and the price won’t skyrocket after the first year. The Le Six package is without any commitment on your part. In addition, you have the option of keeping your current number.

Turned on the 4G network, the Le Six package offers you all the call features without forgetting Internet access. In addition to the basic package, a large number of options are available to meet your needs.

A mobile plan for everyone at a very low price!

The Le Six package offers you an unlimited number of calls in mainland France as well as in the European Union and the overseas departments. This is also true for your SMS/MMS. Added to this are destinations abroad. You can therefore call a mobile located in the United States or Canada, for example, without any additional cost. Internet access is not forgotten since you have at your disposal a global envelope of 30 GB, usable throughout metropolitan France.

In this envelope, you have the option of using 7 GB from the European Union and the overseas departments. The Le Six package created by Syma therefore gives you access to great flexibility of use. Don’t spend a fortune and take advantage now of the Le Six package, offered by Syma at the ridiculous price of only 6.99 euros per month.

Click here to take advantage of the Syma offer on the Le Six mobile plan

This content was produced in partnership with Syma. BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.